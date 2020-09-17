US attorney general condemned for comparing lockdown to slavery

US attorney general condemned for comparing lockdown to slavery
Attorney General William Barr (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)
Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 16:28 PM
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

US Attorney General William Barr has drawn sharp condemnation for comparing lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic to slavery.

In remarks Wednesday night at Hillsdale College in Michigan, Barr had called the lockdown orders the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history” since slavery.

Representative James Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democratic leader, told CNN Barr’s remarks were “the most ridiculous, tone-deaf, God-awful things I’ve ever heard” because they wrongly equated human bondage with a measure aimed at saving lives.

“Slavery was not about saving lives, it was about devaluing lives,” he said.

“This pandemic is a threat to human life.”

It is not the first occasion that Barr has condemned stay-at-home orders.

He has previously said some orders are “disturbingly close to house arrest” and the Justice Department sent letters to several states warning some of their virus-related restrictions might be unlawful.

Prosecutors also filed statements of interest in several civil cases challenging some of the restrictions.

