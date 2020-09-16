UK government law officer offers resignation amid Brexit Bill row

Advocate General for Scotland Lord Keen has offered his resignation (Aaron Chown/PA)

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 15:12 PM
Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

The UK Government’s law officer for Scotland has offered his resignation to Downing Street amid plans to override provisions in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Richard Keen of Elie, the Advocate General for Scotland, is said to have found it difficult to reconcile the Government’s plan with the law.

He told the Press and Journal: “I tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister first thing this morning, I’ve not yet heard back from the Prime Minister.”

Downing Street did not respond to requests for comment. The BBC said Mr Keen’s resignation has not yet been accepted.

It comes after Mr Keen told peers on Tuesday that the UK Internal Market Bill does not “constitute a breach of international law or of the rule of law”.

He said Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis had “answered the wrong question” when he said that the move to override key parts of the Brexit divorce deal would break international law in a “specific and limited way”.

Mr Lewis told MPs earlier on Wednesday that he “gave a very straight answer to Parliament last week in line with the Attorney General’s position”.

Mr Keen has served as Advocate General for Scotland since 2015.

