Keir Starmer to miss PMQs as he awaits coronavirus test result for family member

Keir Starmer to miss PMQs as he awaits coronavirus test result for family member

Labour leader Keir Starmer Picture: House of Commons/PA

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 18:39 PM
Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

UK Labour party leader Keir Starmer will not take part in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday as he is “still awaiting” a coronavirus test result for a member of his family, a spokesman said.

Mr Starmer will be replaced at the despatch box by his deputy, Angela Rayner, while he remains in self-isolation.

Mr Starmer was advised to self isolate on Monday after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of coronavirus.

A spokesman said on Tuesday: “Keir Starmer is still awaiting the test result for a member of his family.

“He is therefore remaining in self-isolation and will not participate in Prime Minister’s Questions tomorrow.

“Angela Rayner, deputy leader and shadow first secretary of state, will be taking his place. We have informed Number 10.”

At last week’s PMQs, Mr Starmer accused the Government of not being able to “get the basics right” following reports that people were being denied Covid-19 tests.

It is understood Boris Johnson will still take the session, despite the convention that the other faction nominates someone else to stand if the Prime Minister or Leader of the Opposition is absent.

Mr Johnson’s de facto deputy Dominic Raab is currently on a visit to the US.

More in this section

Trump US Mideast Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts
Tropical Weather ‘Devastating’ rainfall expected as Hurricane Sally creeps towards Gulf Coast
Peterborough firework factory explosion Fleeing suspect abandons winning lottery scratchcard
coronavirusstarmerpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 12, 2020

  • 6
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 31
  • 41
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices