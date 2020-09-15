Man in life-threatening condition after being shot with crossbow in London

Police at the scene on Pield Heath Road, Uxbridge, west London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 14:06 PM
Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

A 33-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot with a crossbow in the street.

The victim was found with an abdominal injury in Pield Heath Road near the junction with Copperfield Avenue, Uxbridge, west London, just before 8.10pm on Monday.

Police activity on Pield Heath Road, Uxbridge, west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He was taken to a hospital in west London and his injuries are considered life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Cordons were put in place around the scene and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information can call police on on 101 quoting CAD 7227/14Sep, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

