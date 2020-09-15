Russian opposition leader Navalny posts picture from German hospital

Alexei Navalny (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 10:18 AM
Associated Press reporters

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has posted a picture of himself in hospital in Germany and says he is breathing on his own.

He posted on Instagram on Tuesday: “Hi, this is Navalny. I have been missing you. I still can’t do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day.

“Just on my own, no extra help, not even a valve in my throat. I liked it very much. It’s a remarkable process that is underestimated by many. Strongly recommended.”

Mr Navalny, 44, was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charite hospital two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on August 20.

