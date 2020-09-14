Parents of missing teenage girl are charged with her murder in UK

Parents of missing teenage girl are charged with her murder in UK

The parents of missing 17-year-old Bernadette Walker, of Peterborough, have been charged with her murder (Cambridgeshire Police/ PA)

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 12:14 PM
Sam Russell, PA

The mother and father of a missing teenage girl have been charged with her murder.

Bernadette Walker, 17, of Peterborough, was reported missing by her parents on July 21 after she had not been seen for three days, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit has been carrying out searches to try to find her and launched a “no-body” murder investigation on Friday.

Her parents were charged with her murder on Monday.

Sarah Walker, 37, and 50-year-old Scott Walker, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, appeared before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in a virtual hearing on Monday.

A court official said they are due to appear before Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday.

They have both been remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Jon Hutchinson said: “Whilst my team have made significant progress with this investigation in the last few days, we are yet to find Bernadette.

“Therefore my plea is for anyone who has information on what has happened to her, or where she might be, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

