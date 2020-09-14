Scientists confirm Russian opposition leader was poisoned with Novichok

Scientists confirm Russian opposition leader was poisoned with Novichok
Alexei Navalny (AP)
Monday, September 14, 2020 - 08:28 AM
Associated Press reporters

The German government has said specialist laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

A German military laboratory previously confirmed the substance was present in his samples.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has also received samples and is taking steps to have those tested at its reference laboratories.

Mr Navalny fell ill on a Russian domestic flight on August 20.

He was transferred to Germany two days later, where he has remained in hospital.

More in this section

Cheltenham Literature Festival Cameron expresses ‘misgivings’ on British government moves to override EU Brexit deal
Japan Politics Yoshihide Suga set to become Japanese PM after ruling party vote
Virus Outbreak India India reopens parliament amid soaring coronavirus figures
navalnypa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 12, 2020

  • 6
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 31
  • 41
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices