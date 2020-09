Kanye West denied place on presidential ballot in US state of Ohio

Rapper Kanye West will remain off the US state of Ohio’s presidential ballot after a decision by the state’s high court.

In a unanimous ruling, the Ohio Supreme Court found that Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose acted lawfully when he rejected the nearly 15,000 signatures and other paperwork the rapper submitted.

Mr LaRose cited mismatched information on the signature-gathering documents.

Lawyers for West’s campaign in Ohio sued, arguing that it was Mr LaRose’s duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as there is no protest filed against the petition and that it does not violate Ohio law.

Praise God ... look at all the ballots we’re on On 🕊

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Vermont

West Virginia

Colorado

Iowa

Utah

Minnesota

Tennessee

Virginia — ye (@kanyewest) August 21, 2020

Justices ruled Mr LaRose did not abuse his discretion or clearly disregard applicable law.

West has made the ballot in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

The business mogul publicly supported Republican President Donald Trump before announcing his own presidential bid on July 4.