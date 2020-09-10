Belgium to return tooth to family of assassinated independence leader

Belgium to return tooth to family of assassinated independence leader
Patrice Lumumba waves as he sits in a car (AP)
Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 17:45 PM
Raf Casert, Associated Press Reporter

The family of assassinated Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba will soon receive his only known remains – a tooth removed after his death by a Belgian man whose family apparently held on to it for nearly 60 years.

Juliana Amato Lumumba had asked Belgium’s king earlier this year for help in getting back the tooth, saying her father had been “condemned to remain a dead person without burial, having only a date on a tomb”.

The federal prosecutor’s office in Belgium has now announced that Mr Lumumba’s family will be handed back the tooth.

There is no absolute certainty that the tooth belonged to Mr Lumumba “since there could be no DNA test”, said Eric Van Duyse, a federal prosecutor’s office spokesman. 

“If such a test had been done it would have destroyed the tooth itself.”

However, judicial officials are all but certain of its origin because of how authorities obtained it, Mr Van Duyse said.

Mr Lumumba pushed to end Belgium’s colonial rule in Congo, and went on to become the country’s first prime minister after independence.

When dictator Mobutu Sese Seko seized power in a military coup later that year, Mr Lumumba was arrested and jailed. 

His assassination in January 1961 at the hands of suspected Katanga separatists ultimately cleared the way for Mobutu to rule for decades until his death in 1997.

Mr Lumumba was hastily buried after his killing. But Belgian police officers later dug up the corpse, dissolved it in acid and crushed the remaining bones to prevent the grave from becoming a pilgrimage site.

Initially, it was believed that one of those officers had removed several teeth and a finger bone from Mr Lumumba’s corpse. 

However, Belgian authorities say they only have recovered one tooth, which will soon be returned to his family.

More in this section

Brexit Britain’s relationship with EU in crisis as ministers reject Brussels demand
Advocate stock UK’s largest care home operator facing legal threat over Covid-19 deaths
California Wildfires ‘Unprecedented’ number of fires rage across US states
toothpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 42
  • 46
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices