Thousands of people have been forced to flee their home and three people have died in wildfires in California.

The blazes come amid prolonged dry and hot conditions in the western United States which have also led to fires in Washington state, Oregon and Idaho.

A fire engine drives past a fire on a highway near Fresno, California (Noah Berger/AP)

A car sits burnt out after a blaze near Brewster, Washington (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review/AP)

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge is barely visible through smoke from nearby fires (Eric Risberg/AP)

A scorched car rests in a clearing following the Bear Fire in California (Noah Berger/AP)

A Coast Guard helicopter flies above the setting sun while patrolling the waters near the Golden Gate Bridge (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/AP)

Three chairs are all that remain at the post office in Gates, Oregon (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald/AP)

Firefighters watch a fire approach in Oroville, Calif, California (Noah Berger/AP)

Smoke from California wildfires obscures the sky over Oracle Park as the Seattle Mariners take batting practice before their baseball game against the San Francisco Giants (Tony Avelar/AP)

A man takes pictures of the sun through thick smoke in San Dimas, California (Jae C Hong/AP)

Flames shoot from a home in Butte County, California (Noah Berger/AP)