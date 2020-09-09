Asian and Pacific markets hit by US technology sell-off

Asian and Pacific markets hit by US technology sell-off
More sharp declines for big tech stocks are dragging Wall Street (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 04:20 AM
Elaine Kurtenbach, Associated Press

Markets fell in Asia on Wednesday after a sell-off of big technology stocks on Wall Street hit the US indices.

News of AstraZeneca pausing its coronavirus vaccine trial and simmering China-US tensions also have rattled investors.

Australia’s benchmark led regional declines, losing more than 2% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.6%.

Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said: “At a minimum, the optimism balloon floated by vaccine hopes has sprung a sizeable leak.”

Asian shares declined on Wednesday after a sell-off of big technology stocks on Wall Street pulled US benchmarks lower (Vincent Yu/AP)

Talk by US President Donald Trump of “decoupling” the US economy from China, as the presidential campaign heats up has ramped up uncertainty as Washington seeks to limit use of US technology by Chinese companies, citing national security concerns.

The relationship between the world’s two largest economies has been on edge for years, and the antagonism threatens to further undermine global growth at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has pushed many countries into recession.

Among big losers in the technology sector were SoftBank Group Corp, which fell 5%, Alibaba Group Holding, whose shares fell 2.5% in Hong Kong and semiconductor maker SMIC which lost 2.7%.

Shares also fell in Taiwan and most of Southeast Asia.

More in this section

Shark divers Australia officials probe if dead shark in net killed surfer
Greece Migrant Camp Blaze Thousands flee fire at migrant camp on coronavirus lockdown in Greece
California Wildfires Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains
marketsdigitalpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 5, 2020

  • 1
  • 23
  • 25
  • 42
  • 43
  • 46
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices