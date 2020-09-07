Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Hasan Jamali/AP)
Monday, September 07, 2020 - 13:59 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Final verdicts have been issued in the case of killed Washington Post columnist and Saudi Arabia critic Jamal Khashoggi, after his family announced pardons that spared five from execution.

The Riyadh Criminal Court issued final verdicts against eight people on Monday.

The court ordered a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for five, with one receiving a 10-year sentence and two others being ordered to serve seven years.

The trial was widely criticised by rights groups and an independent UN investigator, who noted that no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing were found guilty. The independence of the court was also brought into question.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak One Good Thing Nigeria Tutor ‘I feel that I can teach the whole world’: Nigerian teacher hails online classes
AP Explains Russia Novichok Secrets Navalny out of coma and responsive, says German hospital
Julian Assange extradition Assange fails in bid to rule out new allegations as extradition fight continues
khashoggipa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 5, 2020

  • 1
  • 23
  • 25
  • 42
  • 43
  • 46
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices