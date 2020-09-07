Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Final verdicts have been issued in the case of killed Washington Post columnist and Saudi Arabia critic Jamal Khashoggi, after his family announced pardons that spared five from execution.

The Riyadh Criminal Court issued final verdicts against eight people on Monday.

The court ordered a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for five, with one receiving a 10-year sentence and two others being ordered to serve seven years.

The trial was widely criticised by rights groups and an independent UN investigator, who noted that no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing were found guilty. The independence of the court was also brought into question.