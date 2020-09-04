More than 20 French schools shut as coronavirus cases soar

Twenty-two schools have been shut down in France and the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion due to coronavirus as cases soar in the country.

More than 12 million pupils returned to classrooms in France on Tuesday but some parents and teachers' unions have expressed concern over the reopening of schools as the spread of COVID-19 accelerates.

Jean-Michel Blanquer, French education minister, confirmed the school closures, telling Europe 1 radio: "In mainland France there are currently 12 schools closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is a small figure.

"Adding 10 schools in La Reunion (island), that makes it 22."

Defending the decision to send students back to school across the country, Mr Blanquer told France's Journal du Dimanche newspaper: "Not everything should be destroyed by the health situation.

"We must be vigilant, but not forget the educational and social imperatives, nor deviate from our two objectives: improving the educational level of each child and reducing inequalities."

There have been more than 7,000 new infections in France over a 24-hour period for the second time in two days following the summer holidays - the highest daily rate in Europe.

This is close to the country's record of 7,578 set on 31 March.

In Ireland, two schools in Kerry have sent some of their students home after pupils tested positive for coronavirus, while a school in Clare closed as a precautionary measure.

It isn't expected to reopen until next week.