Gary Lineker ‘to welcome refugee to live at his house’

Gary Lineker ‘to welcome refugee to live at his house’

Gary Lineker is reportedly set to welcome a refugee to live with him (Pete Summers/PA)

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 07:06 AM
Keiran Southern, PA

Gary Lineker is reportedly set to welcome a refugee to live with him.

The Match Of The Day host, 59, has been critical of the Government’s response to migrants attempting to cross the English Channel.

Last month he described the response as “heartless and completely without empathy”. Now it has been reported former England footballer Lineker is ready to offer a refugee a place to stay.

He has been in touch with charity Refugees at Home, according to the Mirror, and has no idea who he will be living with or where they will be from.

He will reportedly have to have an interview and a home visit from the charity before his application is approved.

Ex Everton and Spurs striker Lineker said he is “not at all” apprehensive, and told the newspaper: “I have had so much connection with refugees over the last couple of years.

“I have met scores of young ­refugees through football schemes and they are genuinely lovely kids and they appreciate any help they can get.

“I’m sure it will be fine. I have been thinking of doing something like that for a while.

“My kids are all grown up so I’ve got plenty of room so if I can help on a temporary basis then I’m more than happy to do so. Why not?”

Last month Lineker, father to four sons, hinted he was willing to house a refugee after sharing a screenshot from an email from Refugees at Home.

It came after Tory MP Lee Anderson accused Lineker of “virtue signalling” and suggested he should house “the next boat of illegal immigrants”.

More in this section

Rochester Police Death Black man dies from asphyxiation after US police pin him to the ground
Japan Missing Ship Search under way as ship feared sunk with 42 crew and 5,800 cows
Incident on London Bridge Independent review finds gaps in supervision of released terrorists
linekerpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 40
  • 45
  • 47
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices