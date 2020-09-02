Lawsuit filed in bid to keep Kanye West off Virginia US presidential ballot

Lawsuit filed in bid to keep Kanye West off Virginia US presidential ballot
Kanye West (Michael Wyke/AP)
Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 14:49 PM
Associated Press Reporter

A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off US presidential ballots in Virginia.

Lawyers for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an Elector Oath backing West’s candidacy.

Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.

The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West’s 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West’s name from appearing on ballots, which are set to be printed soon.

Virginia will begin mailing absentee ballots later this month.

Lawyers for the West campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

West supported President Donald Trump for re-election until announcing his own presidential bid in July.

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

More in this section

Russia Navalny Russian opposition figure Navalny poisoned with Novichok, says Germany
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 5, 2020 Steroids reduce risk of death in critically ill Covid-19 patients – study
Prime Minister's Questions Johnson told to make another U-turn and extend furlough scheme to protect jobs
westdigitalpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 12
  • 30
  • 34
  • 39
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices