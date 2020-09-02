Extinction Rebellion protests to resume in London despite dozens of arrests

Extinction Rebellion protests are due to resume for a second day in London, despite dozens of people being arrested by police.

Climate change protesters will return to Parliament Square in Westminster on Wednesday, while a demonstration is also planned for outside Buckingham Palace.

It comes as at least 90 people were arrested on Tuesday after thousands of campaigners descended on Parliament Square, blocking roads and bringing traffic to a standstill.

The Metropolitan Police said offences included assaulting an officer, obstructing police and public order breaches.

At least 10 people were carried away by police after the group refused to move from the roads around Parliament Square.

Protesters chanted and cheered as the officers took them away to nearby police vans.

Video footage posted online also appeared to show demonstrator John Lynes, 92, being led away from Parliament Square by police.

Mr Lynes, who has taken part in previous demonstrations, was filmed walking with a stick, flanked by officers.

Four marches converged in Westminster after the Met said the gatherings could only take place off the main roads at Parliament Square between 8am and 7pm.

The force said the same conditions would be imposed on the demonstrations planned for Wednesday.

Various stunts are due to take place throughout the day, including a “theatrical” display highlighting “how the climate crisis is causing death”, and a silent protest outside Buckingham Palace, Extinction Rebellion said.

Further events are planned to take place up until September 10 across the city, including a “carnival of corruption” outside the Treasury, and the “walk of shame” near the Bank of England.

Speaking on Tuesday, protester Karen Wildin, 56, a tutor from Leicester, told the PA news agency: “I’m here today because I have serious concerns about the future of the planet – we need to put this above anything else.

“Never mind Covid, never mind A-levels, this is the biggest crisis facing us and we need to raise the message as loudly as possible.

“Not a lot has been done on this issue, everyone needs to hear the message.”

Last year, more than 1,700 arrests were made during Extinction Rebellion’s 10-day “Autumn Uprising”, which saw major disruption across the UK.