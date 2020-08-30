India sees record jump in daily coronavirus cases

India has registered a record 78,761 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day spike in the world.

The Health Ministry also reported 948 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 63,498.

India now has the fastest-growing daily coronavirus caseload of any country in the world, and has reported more than 75,000 infections for the fourth consecutive day.

Sunday’s surge has raised the country’s total virus tally to over 3.5 million and comes at a time when India is reopening its subway networks and allowing sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of efforts to revive the economy.

A health worker during a door-to-door drive to test for Covid-19 in Gauhati, India (Anupam Nath/AP)

The crowded subway, a lifeline for millions of people in the capital New Delhi, will be reopened in a phased manner from September 7.

Schools and colleges will, however, remain closed until the end of September.

The South Asian country has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its fatalities are the fourth-highest.

Even as eight Indian states remain among the worst-hit regions and contribute nearly 73% of the total infections, the virus is now spreading fast in the vast hinterlands, with experts warning that the month of September could be the most challenging.