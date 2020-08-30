Death toll rises to 29 in north China restaurant collapse

Death toll rises to 29 in north China restaurant collapse
Rescuers search for victims in the aftermath of the collapse of a two-story restaurant in Xiangfen county in northern China’s Shanxi province (Chinatopix via AP)
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 03:32 AM
Associated Press Reporter

Chinese authorities say the death toll has risen to 29 in the collapse of a two-story restaurant in the northern province of Shanxi.

The Ministry of Emergency Management says another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled during an 80th birthday celebration for a resident on Saturday.

A total of 57 people were brought out alive, the ministry said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse or on the fate of the birthday guest and other celebrants.

The restaurant was in Shanxi province’s Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometres (400 miles) southwest of Beijing.

Hundreds of rescue workers wearing hardhats and face masks had searched the rubble, lifting slabs of concrete in hopes of freeing survivors.

More in this section

Police Shooting Wisconsin Protesters continue to march for Jacob Blake in Kenosha
Coronavirus - Sat Aug 29, 2929 Man in his 70s arrested as hundreds attend anti-lockdown protest in London
Louise Michel More than 200 people transferred from Banksy-funded refugee rescue boat
collapseplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 12
  • 30
  • 34
  • 39
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices