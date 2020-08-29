17 killed in China restaurant collapse

17 killed in China restaurant collapse
Rescuers and medics gather near the site of a collapsed two-storey restaurant in Xiangfen county in northern China’s Shanxi province (AP)
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 13:36 PM
Associated Press reporters

Seventeen people were killed in China after a two-storey restaurant collapsed during a gathering Saturday morning, state media said.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 28 other people were injured in the accident, including 21 in serious condition.

The restaurant was in Shanxi province’s Xiangfen county, about 400 miles southwest of Beijing.

Rescuers search for victims (AP)

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Hundreds of rescue workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped people in a day-long operation.

Video posted by Chine Central Television showed them hefting heavy pieces of concrete.

At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but did not fall.

More in this section

Mauritius Oil Spill Protests in Mauritius over fuel oil spill from grounded ship
Zimbabwe Social Media Protests Zimbabwe’s ‘keyboard warriors’ hold protests off the streets
Sweden Quran Burning Riots in Sweden after far-right activists burn Koran
collapseplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

  • 9
  • 13
  • 33
  • 38
  • 45
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices