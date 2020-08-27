Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic removed from UK's quarantine-free list

Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic have been removed from the British Government’s quarantine exemption list due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that travellers arriving in England from those countries after 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Scotland took Switzerland off its list last week.

Mr Shapps also revealed that Cuba has been added to the list of destinations people can return from without entering quarantine.