Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic removed from UK's quarantine-free list

Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic removed from UK's quarantine-free list
Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic have been removed from the UK Government’s quarantine exemption list due to a rise in coronavirus cases (Steve Parsons/PA)
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 17:21 PM
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic have been removed from the British Government’s quarantine exemption list due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that travellers arriving in England from those countries after 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Scotland took Switzerland off its list last week.

Mr Shapps also revealed that Cuba has been added to the list of destinations people can return from without entering quarantine.

More in this section

Lockerbie bomber case Lockerbie appeal to be heard in November
Crown court stock Scottish man admits training dogs to fight wild animals
Russia Navalny Profile Russia: No sign criminal act caused Alexei Navalny illness
quarantine#covid-19place: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

  • 9
  • 13
  • 33
  • 38
  • 45
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices