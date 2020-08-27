Ed Davey elected as Liberal Democrat leader

Ed Davey speaks after his election victory (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 11:13 AM
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

The Liberal Democrats have elected former cabinet minister Ed Davey as their new leader.

The Kingston and Surbiton MP has been acting leader since Jo Swinson lost her seat in the 2019 general election.

He defeated Layla Moran to win the leadership by 42,756 votes to 24,564.

Mr Davey acknowledged he now has to turn the party around after “three disappointing general election results”.

He said: “We have to wake up and smell the coffee. Nationally our party has lost touch with too many voters.

“Yes, we are powerful advocates locally. Our campaigners listen to local people, work hard for communities and deliver results.

“But at the national level, we have to face the facts of three disappointing general election results.

“The truth is: voters don’t believe the Liberal Democrats want to help ordinary people get on in life.”

