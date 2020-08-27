Lebanon at risk of complete collapse after blast, French minister warns

Lebanon is in such a deep political and economic crisis that the country risks collapsing altogether, France’s foreign minister has said.

Lebanon’s government resigned amid accusations of entrenched corruption and negligence after the August 4 explosion that killed nearly 200 people and devastated entire districts of Beirut.

Citing growing poverty, unemployment and inflation, Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio: “This country is on the brink.

“The risk today is the disappearance of Lebanon.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian said Lebanon risks complete collapse (PA)

He said Lebanon needs to urgently form a government and institute reforms in order to save itself.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be in Lebanon, a former French protectorate, next week on a three-day visit.

He will offer French support after the devastating port explosion, but will ensure that millions in international aid is going to those who need it.

Mr Le Drian added: “We will not sign a blank cheque for a government that does not implement reforms,” notably of public services and the banking system.