Workers escape unhurt after fire on diesel freight train in Wales

Workers escape unhurt after fire on diesel freight train in Wales
The train caught fire in Llangennech (Archie Brown/PA)
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 08:12 AM
Alexander Britton, PA

Two people escaped unhurt after a “significant” fire on a freight train carrying diesel.

Emergency crews were called to Llangennech, near Llanelli, in South Wales, and nearby homes were evacuated after the blaze was reported at around 11.20pm on Wednesday.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the two employees on board were accounted for without injury, but a number of carriages derailed and caught fire in the incident.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service said three cars were alight.

Officers declared a major incident and knocked on houses in an 800-metre exclusion zone, asking people to move to the nearby Bryn School and Llangennech Community Centre.

People were allowed to return to their homes after 5am on Thursday.

Superintendent Ross Evans, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “The safety of people living in the area was our immediate priority and an evacuation zone was put in place to minimise the risk of harm.”

BTP Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “This is a significant incident.

“The fire continues and there is still a substantial risk within its immediate vicinity, so our advice remains for people to avoid the area.

“Our officers will be conducting initial inquiries into the incident and are in the process of securing key witness statements and CCTV.”

Read More

Yellow rainfall warning in place for Munster and Leinster

More in this section

Election 2020 RNC Mike Pence defends police at convention amid rising race tension
New Zealand Mosque Shooting Sentencing Christchurch gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole
TikTok-Trump-Legal Challenge TikTok CEO resigns amid US pressure to sell video app
trainplace: ukplace: wales

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

  • 9
  • 13
  • 33
  • 38
  • 45
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices