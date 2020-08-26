New Zealand mosque gunman will not speak in his defence

New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant has told a judge he will not speak in his defence at his sentencing hearing for the mass shooting of worshippers in Christchurch.

Tarrant had the opportunity to speak on the final day of a hearing which has seen 90 survivors and family members talk about the pain of the March 2019 attacks at two mosques in the city, which left 51 people dead.

The killer had earlier sacked his legal team but was appointed a standby lawyer at the high court in Christchurch.

John Milne holds a photograph of his son, Sayyad Milne, who was killed in the massacre (AP)

Philip Hall, the standby counsel, told judge Justice Cameron Mander that he would make a brief statement on Tarrant’s behalf.

Tarrant confirmed to Justice Mander that he did not wish to speak.

The 29-year-old Australian has pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and terrorism for carrying out the attacks in March 2019.

Many of the victims and family members who have spoken at the hearing have asked the judge to impose the maximum possible penalty – life without the possibility of parole.