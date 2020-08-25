Harry Maguire found guilty of assault in Greece

Harry Maguire found guilty of assault in Greece
Footballer Harry Maguire has been found guilty (AP/Michalis Varaklas)
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 17:08 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault following his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.

Two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges before the court called a recess to decide on sentencing. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures.

More in this section

EU War Crimes Mladic Mladic may not be fit for appeal hearings, lawyer tells UN judges
Appledore Shipyard to reopen Johnson dismisses rumours he will quit due to ill health as absolute nonsense
Tropical Weather Galveston Hurricane Laura prompts evacuation orders in Texas and Louisiana
maguireplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 22, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 12
  • 15
  • 16
  • 31
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices