Monsoon rain kills at least 90 in Pakistan over three days
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfalls in Hyderabad, Pakistan (AP/Pervez Masih)
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 12:37 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Three days of monsoon rain has killed at least 90 people and damaged 1,000 homes across Pakistan, the country’s national disaster management agency has said.

Streets and homes were flooded with sewage water in the port city of Karachi, where the drainage and sewage systems are outdated.

Of the total of the rain-related casualties, 31 deaths were reported in southern Sindh province, while 23 people died in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the agency.

Local residents wade through a flooded area caused by heavy rainfall in Karachi (AP/Fareed Khan)

It said 15 deaths were reported in southwestern Baluchistan province and eight in Punjab province. 

Thirteen more people died elsewhere in northern Pakistan, including three in the Pakistan-administered sector of Kashmir.

The rains are expected to continue this week in Karachi, where Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month sent troops to help local authorities in pumping out rainwater from inundated residential areas.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. 

The monsoon season runs from July to September.

