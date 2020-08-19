No fear of coronavirus at drive-through haunted house

No fear of coronavirus at drive-through haunted house
Japan Drive-in Haunted House
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 15:52 PM
Associated Press Reporter

A drive-through haunted house has been created in Japan in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Zombies” attack vehicles, smearing them with artificial blood, but the customers inside the cars are safely separated from their stalkers by the windows.

Production company Kowagarasetai, roughly translated as Scare Squad, launched the attraction in Tokyo to overcome social distancing difficulties.

Cast members dressed as zombies and ghosts clean up fake blood at the drive-in haunted house (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Zombies and ghosts put on their make-up (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“We have started this drive-in because we cannot get close to customers” at a traditional haunted house because of the virus, explained Daichi Ono, a cast member.

“But the distance (between customers and cast) has actually got shorter since there is only a window between them,” he said.

Unlike a traditional haunted house, where guests can flee if frightened, customers are confined to their cars and cannot escape the horrors during the 13-minute performance.

With no actual contact between the audience and performers, the risk of transmitting the virus is virtually eliminated.

One of the cast cleans up fake blood on a vehicle (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
A terrifying zombie in action (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

And of course, inside their cars, customers can scream as loudly as they like.

Once the horror is over, instead of eating brains, these helpful zombies actually clean the blood off the cars they attacked just minutes earlier.

More in this section

California Wildfires San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage
Belarus Europe Belarus president condemns EU leaders for ‘fomenting unrest’
March for Independence Scottish independence support reaches record high of 55% in new poll
coronavirushauntedhousedigitalplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 15, 2020

  • 3
  • 7
  • 18
  • 36
  • 40
  • 42
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices