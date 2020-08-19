Crashes on major Berlin road ‘an Islamic extremist attack’

The suspect is being investigated for attempted murder.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 10:38 AM
Associated Press reporters

A series of crashes caused by a 30-year-old Iraqi man on a major road in Berlin was an Islamic extremist attack, according to German prosecutors.

“According to the current state of our investigation, this was an Islamist-motivated attack,” the office told the German news agency dpa.

They did not reveal the man’s identity, as is customary in Germany.

Police at the scene (Paul Zinken/dpa/AP)

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles, including a motorcycle, along a stretch of the German capital’s motorway on Tuesday evening.

The crashes at three different locations led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

There were also indications that the man was suffering from psychological problems, dpa reported.

Local media reported that the man, who was driving an Opel Astra, later stopped on the motorway and put a box on the roof of his car, claiming it had explosives inside.

Specialists opened the box and found only tools.

The man was detained by police.

A car and a motorcycle after the incident in Berlin (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

Several media also reported that the man shouted “allahu akbar” or “God is great” as he got out of his car.

One of the injured is in a life-threatening condition, dpa reported.

The incident led to long traffic jams.

Some 300 people were stuck on the motorway for hours and were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted.

