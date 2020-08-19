In Video: California Governor declares state of emergency over wildfires

Fires burning across the state have been exacerbated by the unprecedented heatwave in the West Coast area, as well as sustained high winds.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 08:37 AM
AP

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as major wildfires ravage the region.

Firefighters at the scene near Carmel Valley, California (Nic Coury/AP)

