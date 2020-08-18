Hezbollah member found guilty over death of former Lebanese PM

A UN-backed tribunal has ruled that a member of the Hezbollah militant group is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon said Salim Ayyash was guilty of involvement in the suicide lorry bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others and injured 226 people in a huge blast outside a seaside hotel in Beirut on February 14 2005.

Judges said there was no evidence the leadership of the Hezbollah militant group and Syria were involved in the 2005 suicide lorry bomb assassination.

Three Hezbollah members were acquitted of involvement in the assassination.