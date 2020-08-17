Spain’s former king confirmed to be in UAE amid financial probe

Spain’s former king confirmed to be in UAE amid financial probe
Wimbledon 2017 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 13:38 PM
Aritz Parra, Associated Press

Former king Juan Carlos is in the United Arab Emirates after leaving Spain earlier this month amid a financial scandal, the Spanish royal household has announced.

Juan Carlos, 82, is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland into possible financial wrongdoing.

“His Majesty Juan Carlos has indicated to this household to communicate that he travelled to United Arab Emirates on August 3 and that’s where he currently remains,” a spokesman for the royal household told The Associated Press.

In a letter published on the royal family’s website on August 3, Juan Carlos told his son King Felipe VI he was moving outside Spain due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life”.

More in this section

Victory in Japan Day 75th anniversary Boris Johnson on holiday as pressure mounts to perform U-turn on A-level results
Japan Prime Minister Health Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe taken to hospital ‘for check-up’
Brexit EU president calls emergency summit on Belarus elections
juancarlosplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 15, 2020

  • 3
  • 7
  • 18
  • 36
  • 40
  • 42
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices