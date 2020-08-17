Spain’s former king confirmed to be in UAE amid financial probe

Former king Juan Carlos is in the United Arab Emirates after leaving Spain earlier this month amid a financial scandal, the Spanish royal household has announced.

Juan Carlos, 82, is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland into possible financial wrongdoing.

“His Majesty Juan Carlos has indicated to this household to communicate that he travelled to United Arab Emirates on August 3 and that’s where he currently remains,” a spokesman for the royal household told The Associated Press.

In a letter published on the royal family’s website on August 3, Juan Carlos told his son King Felipe VI he was moving outside Spain due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life”.