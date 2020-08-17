Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe taken to hospital ‘for check-up’

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe taken to hospital ‘for check-up’
Japan prime minister health
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 08:58 AM
Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe went to a hospital for what Japanese media said was a regular health check-up, although the visit generated renewed worries about his health.

Videos of Mr Abe being driven in a car to Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Monday were widely shown on Japanese TV news reports.

The prime minister’s office declined to comment on the hospital visit, saying it was not on his official schedule.

Mr Abe has been on a summer break recently, as has much of Japan.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

A governing party politician, Akira Amari, remarked on television over the weekend that Mr Abe feels guilty about taking time off but needs rest.

Mr Abe, 65, has had health concerns before.

He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems.

Kyodo News said the visit was part of a regular checkup Mr Abe gets about twice a year.

Although Mr Abe sometimes goes to his summer home in the countryside about this time of year, he has stayed in Tokyo amid widespread concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kyodo.

Mr Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

More in this section

Brexit EU president calls emergency summit on Belarus elections
Victory in Japan Day 75th anniversary Boris Johnson under pressure to end A-level chaos
Election 2020 Post Office Q A Nancy Pelosi calls House back into session to safeguard postal voting
abeplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 15, 2020

  • 3
  • 7
  • 18
  • 36
  • 40
  • 42
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices