Watch: Police officer rescues man in wheelchair from oncoming train

Watch: Police officer rescues man in wheelchair from oncoming train
Rescue US2
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 10:24 AM
Megan Baynes, PA

A police officer pulled a man out of the path of an oncoming train with seconds to spare, with the incident caught on her bodycam footage.

Officer Erika Urrea was on patrol in the city of Lodi, California, when she noticed a man in a wheelchair stuck on the train tracks.

The railroad crossing arms had started to come down and a train was approaching when she exited her vehicle and began running towards the man.

As the train was about to reach them, she pulled the man out of the wheelchair, and they both fell back on the ground.

The 66-year-old man suffered a leg injury because he was hit by the train as he was pulled off the tracks.

He was attended to by Officer Urrea, alongside another who had arrived to assist.

The man was later transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Writing on social media, the Lodi Police Department said: “Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today.

“We are extremely proud of Officer Erica Urrea and her heroism.”

Footage of the incident was shared online, with people praising the officer’s quick actions.

Jessica McGowan wrote: “I’m in tears watching this body cam footage. I work right next to where this occurred and feared the worst when I saw the mangled wheelchair. I’m so overcome with emotion watching this, and I’m so grateful to Officer Urrea for saving this man’s life.”

Michael Bender said: “I was approaching the tracks and witnessed Officer Urrea pull him from the chair just as the train arrived!

“She is awesome and deserves a huge heroes Thank You from her community!!”

More in this section

CORRECTION Belarus Election Hundreds form ‘lines of solidarity’ with protesters in Belarus
Virus Outbreak Trump Bid to ease US showerhead rules as Trump tries to keep his hair ‘perfect’
Persian Gulf Tensions Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz, says US
usplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

  • 12
  • 13
  • 20
  • 22
  • 29
  • 34
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices