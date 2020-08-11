Dolphin stampede greets California whale watchers

Dolphin stampede greets California whale watchers
CA Dolphin Pod Video
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 19:40 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Some 300 dolphins have been caught on camera stampeding across the ocean near Dana Point in southern California.

The video captured by Captain Dave’s Whale Watching Safari shows dolphins leaping several feet into the air above the glistening waters, wowing those aboard the boat.

Dolphins move fastest while porpoising out of the water since there is less resistance in air than in water, the Orange County Register reported. It is unknown why pods of dolphins stampede.

“It’s thought that the dolphins could be evading a predator such as orcas, racing to catch a food source, or meeting up with another pod of dolphins,” the charter company said in a statement.

Dolphin sightings off the Orange County coastline are not uncommon. A dolphin pod caught stampeding in waters near Laguna Beach made news around the world last year.

Southern California is home to nearly 450,000 common dolphins, the species captured on video on Sunday, the charter company said.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Trump Man shot near White House had shouted threats, reports say
Scottish chimpcam project Voice box in primates ‘significantly larger’ in relation to their body size
a7465a55-9d70-4709-9ea8-792cdf9cb1bd.jpg Stephen Lawrence’s parents will never give up hope of getting justice
dolphinsplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices