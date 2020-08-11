Trump says men are insulted by Biden’s pledge to pick female running mate

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 17:01 PM
Associated Press Reporter

US President Donald Trump has criticised his Democratic rival’s vice presidential selection process and said some men are “insulted” by Joe Biden’s pledge to pick a woman as his running mate.

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Mr Trump said: “I would be inclined to go a different route than what he’s done.”

He said Mr Biden had “roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people”.

Mr Biden is expected to announce his running mate in the coming days ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

The United States has never had a female vice president, and the move comes four years after Hillary Clinton, the country’s first female presidential nominee, lost her White House bid.

Of Mr Biden’s vow to choose a woman, Mr Trump said: “Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it’s fine.”

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Mr Trump is “easily threatened”.

In a statement, Mr Bates said: “And because of his insulting negligence and erratic, failed leadership, over 5 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus, over 160,000 died, and tens of millions remain jobless.”

