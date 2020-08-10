UK ‘will not hesitate to impose restrictions on travellers from other countries’

UK ‘will not hesitate to impose restrictions on travellers from other countries’
Coronavirus – Sat May 9, 2020
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 15:39 PM
Lewis McKenzie, PA

Boris Johnson has said ministers will “not hesitate” to impose a quarantine system for travellers from other countries to the UK if needed.

The British Prime Minister, speaking on a visit to St Joseph’s school in Upminster, urged those who go abroad to look at the UK's Foreign Office travel advice carefully.

It comes after a rise in Covid-19 cases in France and parts ofEurope.

Mr Johnson said: “I don’t want to advise people about their individual holidays, individual decisions, they should look at the travel advice from the Foreign Office clearly.

“But what I will say, and I hope people would expect us to do this, in the context of a global pandemic, we’ve got to keep looking at the data in all the countries to which British people want to travel.

“Where it is necessary to impose restrictions or to impose a quarantine system, we will not hesitate to do so.

“It’s been a huge effort for the entire population of this country to get the disease down to the levels that we are currently seeing, but we do not want reinfection and that’s why we’ve got to keep a very, very close eye on the data in destinations around the world.”

Spain, Luxembourg, Andorra, The Bahamas and Belgium are all on the UK’s 14-day quarantine list.

Read More

Covid-19 on the rise in UK, Spain, Germany, and France

More in this section

McDonalds CEO Lawsuit McDonald’s to sue former CEO amid claims of past relationships with employees
Chicago Violence Chicago police arrest more than 100 after night of unrest
Belarus Election Belarus leader vows to crack down on protesters after disputed election result
coronavirusrestrictionsplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices