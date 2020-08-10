20 Syrian migrants intercepted by Border Force off coast of England

Dramatic pictures show a boat carrying around 20 migrants wearing lifejackets motoring across the Engish Channel.

Monday, August 10, 2020 - 08:19 AM
Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

An inflatable dinghy carrying around 20 Syrian migrants has been met by Border Force off the coast of Dover in the UK.

The packed vessel had been making its way across the English Channel on Monday morning, with those on board seen waving and smiling on their journey.

They were met by the Border Force patrol boat Hunter at about 7.15am with the White Cliffs in sight.

More than 4,000 migrants have now reached the UK in 2020 by crossing the dangerous Dover Strait in small boats.

The small boat was heading in the direction of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Today’s crossing comes after more than 677 people made it to the UK in a surge of crossings between Thursday and Sunday.

This comes despite British Home Secretary Priti Patel’s vow last year that the crossings would have become an “infrequent phenomenon” by now.

The Home Office is facing criticism in recent weeks and the Government has been accused of being “increasingly chaotic” in its handling of the crisis.

An official request has been made to the Royal Navy for help and a former Royal Marine has been appointed “clandestine Channel threat commander”.

At least 65 migrants made it to the UK aboard four boats on Sunday, the Home Office said.

Dramatic pictures and footage from the PA news agency shows a boat carrying around 20 migrants wearing lifejackets motoring across the Channel.

The boat was intercepted by Border Force within sight of the White Cliffs (Gareth Fuller/PA)

At least one woman was among their number.

The journey can be dangerous in the best of weather, but seas early on Monday were choppy.

One migrant could be seen bailing out water with a plastic container from the boat, which sat low in the water, while another was spotted smoking a cigarette.

When asked how they were, many of the migrants put their thumbs up and replied that they were OK.

As they drew within sight of Dover they were met by Border Force, and it is expected that they will be taken ashore later this morning.

