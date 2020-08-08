Trump extends unemployment benefits to help coronavirus struggle

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

President Trump accused Democrats of loading up their rescue bill with priorities unrelated to the coronavirus.

“We’ve had it,” he said at a news conference at his country club in Bedminister, New Jersey.

"We have repeatedly stated our willingness to immediately sign legislation providing expanded unemployment benefits, protecting Americans from eviction, and providing additional relief payments to families.



President Trump said the payroll tax cut would apply to those earning less than 100,000 US dollars (£75,000) a year.

He said that if he is re-elected in November, he would look at the possibility of making the payroll tax permanent.

Extra aid for the unemployed will total 400 dollars (£300) a week, a cut from the 600 dollars (£450) that just expired.

President Trump also signed executive orders holding off student loan payments and extending the freeze on evictions.