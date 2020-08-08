Trump extends unemployment benefits to help coronavirus struggle

President Trump also accused Democrats of loading up their rescue bill with priorities unrelated to the coronavirus. Picture: PA

Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 22:27 PM
Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

President Trump accused Democrats of loading up their rescue bill with priorities unrelated to the coronavirus.

“We’ve had it,” he said at a news conference at his country club in Bedminister, New Jersey.

President Trump said the payroll tax cut would apply to those earning less than 100,000 US dollars (£75,000) a year.

He said that if he is re-elected in November, he would look at the possibility of making the payroll tax permanent.

Extra aid for the unemployed will total 400 dollars (£300) a week, a cut from the 600 dollars (£450) that just expired.

President Trump also signed executive orders holding off student loan payments and extending the freeze on evictions.

