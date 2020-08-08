Warnings raised about chemicals before deadly Lebanon explosion

Warnings raised about chemicals before deadly Lebanon explosion
Lebanon Explosion
Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 04:29 AM
Bassem Mroue, Associated Press

Concerns were raised about a stockpile of explosive chemicals being kept without safeguard at least 10 times before the deadly explosion in Beirut, newly surfaced documents show.

The Lebanese capital was the scene of widespread devastation on Tuesday when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up, killing dozens and injuring thousands more.

President Michel Aoun, in office since 2016, said he was first told of the dangerous stockpile nearly three weeks ago and immediately ordered military and security agencies to do “what was needed”.

But he suggested his responsibility ended there, saying he had no authority over the port and that previous governments had been told of the presence of the cargo.

People look at the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut (Felipe Dana/AP)

“Do you know how many problems have been accumulating?” Mr Aoun replied when a reporter pressed whether he should have followed up on his order.

The ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertilisers and explosives, originated from a cargo ship called MV Rhosus that had been travelling from Georgia to Mozambique in 2013.

It made an unscheduled detour to Beirut as the Russian ship owner was struggling with debts and hoped to earn some extra cash in Lebanon.

Unable to pay port fees and reportedly leaking, the ship was impounded.

The material had been there for seven years, since 2013. It has been there, and they said it is dangerous and I am not responsible

Michel Aoun

The first known document about it came on February 21 2014, three months after the ship’s arrival.

Colonel Joseph Skaff, a senior customs official, wrote to the customs authority’s anti-smuggling department warning the material still on board the ship docked at port was “extremely dangerous and endangers public safety”.

Further concerns were raised in June 2014 and Badri Daher, the head of the customs department, said he and his predecessor sent six letters to a judge warning about the danger.

Investigators probing the blast have focused on personnel at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon’s main port and at least 16 port employees have been detained and others questioned.

The port area lies in devastation following the explosion (Thibault Camus/AP)

The explosion of the ammonium nitrate, after apparently being set off by a fire, was the biggest in Lebanon’s history.

The known death toll reached 154, including bodies recovered from the rubble on Friday, and more than 5,000 people were wounded.

Mr Aoun’s comments on Friday were the most senior confirmation that top politicians had been aware of the stockpile.

“The material had been there for seven years, since 2013. It has been there, and they said it is dangerous and I am not responsible. I don’t know where it was placed. I don’t even know the level of danger. I have no authority to deal directly with the port,” he told a news conference.

More in this section

India Plane 17 dead after plane skids off runway in southern India
Jeremy Corbyn High Court ruling Jeremy Corbyn accuses Labour of trying to sabotage 2017 election, reports say
38405f20-7045-4afc-b2e5-99428973a3cc.jpg Homes evacuated as crews continue to tackle 40-hectare UK wildfire
blastplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

  • 10
  • 14
  • 25
  • 36
  • 38
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices