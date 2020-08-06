Sixteen port employees detained over deadly Beirut explosion

Sixteen port employees detained over deadly Beirut explosion
Lebanon Explosion France
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 19:38 PM
Bassem Mroue and Sarah El Deeb, Associated Press

Sixteen employees at Beirut’s port have been detained over the explosion that killed more than 100 people and wounded thousands, according to reports.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency quoted Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki as saying that 18 people have been questioned so far.

All of them are port and customs officials, as well as individuals in charge of maintenance at the hangar where 2,750 tons of explosive materials have been stored for years.

Mr Akiki said that the investigation began shortly after the blast occurred on Tuesday evening and will continue to cover all suspects in the explosion.

