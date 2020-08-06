Notes of defiance: Piano-playing mother's Auld Lang Syne brings hope among Beirut ruins

It seems there can be hope in hell.

Beirut resident Hoda Melki has tweeted footage of her mother playing Auld Lang Syne on the piano amid the debris of her home after Tuesday's explosion in the city.

The blast has so far killed at least 135 people, injured more than 5,000 and caused widespread destruction.

Beirut Says Good Morning

Credit : Honda Melki #LebanonExplosion #BeirutExplosion pic.twitter.com/Bx9t9sLLe4 — Razan Ibraheem (@RazanIbraheem_) August 6, 2020

The touching video comes while authorities in the Lebanese capital try to reopen roads around the demolished port.

The devastation is said to have been caused after an accidental fire ignited 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate at the port which was apparently stored at the facility for six years.