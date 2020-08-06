Notes of defiance: Piano-playing mother's Auld Lang Syne brings hope among Beirut ruins

Notes of defiance: Piano-playing mother's Auld Lang Syne brings hope among Beirut ruins
Beirut resident Hoda Melki's mother playing "Auld Lang Syne" on the piano among the debris.
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 12:03 PM
digital desk

It seems there can be hope in hell.

Beirut resident Hoda Melki has tweeted footage of her mother playing Auld Lang Syne on the piano amid the debris of her home after Tuesday's explosion in the city.

The blast has so far killed at least 135 people, injured more than 5,000 and caused widespread destruction.

The touching video comes while authorities in the Lebanese capital try to reopen roads around the demolished port.

The devastation is said to have been caused after an accidental fire ignited 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate at the port which was apparently stored at the facility for six years.

Read More

Lebanon tries to reopen roads around port explosion site

More in this section

Lebanon Explosion Macron urges reform as Lebanese officials seek to shift blame over blast
Brit Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Police used Caroline Flack’s celebrity status against her, claims her mother
08bb9811-ee23-4cfa-b43e-5a0a3d3f69d7.jpg Donald Trump and Joe Biden forced to break with convention for nomination events

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

  • 10
  • 14
  • 25
  • 36
  • 38
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices