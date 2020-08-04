Massive explosion hits Beirut port

A massive explosion has struck Lebanon's capital Beirut.

The country's Health Minister says a very large number of people have been injured in the massive blast in the city's port area, and that there has been widespread damage.

Locals say the blast caused windows to shatter, and ceilings to collapse.

The cause is not yet clear.

Videos circulating on social media show smoke billowing from the port area, before a massive blast from the same location.

My God. Lebanon economy collapsing and now this massive explosion. Beirut port (and a lot more, from the looks of it) utterly destroyed. Can’t imagine the human toll we are going to see. pic.twitter.com/vljWYftJWE — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 4, 2020

A large blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact https://t.co/diNdQ1Cn1y pic.twitter.com/EI2wwnff4K — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2020

