Massive explosion hits Beirut port
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 17:25 PM
Digital Desk staff

A massive explosion has struck Lebanon's capital Beirut.

The country's Health Minister says a very large number of people have been injured in the massive blast in the city's port area, and that there has been widespread damage.

Locals say the blast caused windows to shatter, and ceilings to collapse.

The cause is not yet clear.

Videos circulating on social media show smoke billowing from the port area, before a massive blast from the same location.

More to follow.

