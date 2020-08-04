Checkpoints in Manila as Philippines brings in new Covid-19 lockdown

Checkpoints in Manila as Philippines brings in new Covid-19 lockdown
Virus Outbreak Philippines
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 14:38 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads of the Philippine capital and police were again staffing checkpoints to restrict public travel as surging virus cases forced another lockdown.

Officials deployed dozens of shuttle buses, along with army lorries, to ferry stranded medical personnel and workers of authorised businesses.

Most domestic flights to and from the capital were cancelled, and night curfews will return in places.

Crowds had gone to some supermarkets on Monday to stock up on food after the hasty return to a lockdown sparked panic-buying.

A woman wearing a mask takes a photo of a checkpoint (Aaron Favila/AP)

The lockdown is milder than was first one imposed, which largely confined most people to their homes for months, but is more severe than the quarantine restrictions the capital had been under recently.

It is being imposed in metropolitan Manila and outlying provinces for two weeks.

Businesses previously allowed to partly reopen, including barbershops, gyms, dine-in restaurants and tourist destinations, will again be closed.

Authorised companies including banks, health and food processing firms must shuttle their employees between home and work.

Travelling by bike, motorcycle and private car is allowed for essential reasons, but mass transit will be closed.

President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to reinstate the lockdown after medical groups warned the health care system was being overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.

Health officials reported a record-high daily tally of 6,352 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to more than 112,500, including 2,115 deaths.

More in this section

INDUSTRY Fire Marriage proposal goes up in smoke as man burns down flat with romantic candles
India Kashmir Security Campdown Curfew imposed in Indian-controlled Kashmir ahead of revocation anniversary
welsh-police-to-face-probe-after-killing-dog-intentionally.jpg Sergeant with 'foot fetish' accused of having sex with junior officers at police station
coronavirusphilippinesplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 14
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 38
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices