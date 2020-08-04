Man claims he was beaten with bats for asking man to wear face mask in Paris

A man has claimed that he was beaten with baseball bats in a laundrette after asking someone to comply with France's Covid-19 guidelines of wearing a face mask in all public places.

The requirement to fight resurgent coronavirus infections is also required outdoors in several cities and towns in the country as well.

Le Parisien newspaper has published CCTV video of the attack in a Paris suburb that shows two people with bats and two others attacking a masked man inside the laundrette.

They then flee, leaving him face down on the floor.

The victim, identified only as Augustin, told BFM television that he was beaten because he had asked one of the attackers to don a mask when he entered the facility in the town of Soisy-sous-Montmorency north of Paris.

“I had a mask, I asked this person to put on his mask,” Augustin said. “He acted as if he didn’t hear, I insisted.

"He called his brother or his cousin or someone he knew who was outside ... they were threatening, insulting.

“I received blows on my back, on my temple, on my skull.”

Le Parisien reported that he filed a police complaint who have not yet identified the attackers.