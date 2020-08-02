Greater Manchester declares major incident after rise in Covid-19 transmission

Greater Manchester declares major incident after rise in Covid-19 transmission
Covid-19 transmission rates in the region have increased. Picture: PA
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 21:34 PM
Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent, and Aine Fox, PA

A major incident has been declared in Greater Manchester due to increases in coronavirus infection rates across “multiple localities”.

The decision to up the readiness of emergency and public services to respond to the escalating Covid-19 transmission rate in the region comes after the UK Government announced new lockdown restrictions for parts of the North West on Thursday.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey, chairman of the Local Resilience Forum in Greater Manchester, said the Strategic Coordination Group met this weekend to discuss regulations in response to last week’s announcement.

It is part of our desire to protect the population of Greater Manchester and provide them with the highest levels of assurance

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey

He said: “Recognising that there are multiple localities across Greater Manchester seeing rises in infection rates, the group reviewed learning from other recent areas, including Leicester, and its own learning from across the partnership and have taken the decision to declare this a major incident in order to respond as effectively as possible.

“This will enable us to maximise the capability of agencies across Greater Manchester, including additional resources if required, to instigate a prompt and positive change in direction.

“It is part of our desire to protect the population of Greater Manchester and provide them with the highest levels of assurance that agencies are doing all they can to reduce infection rates and bring Greater Manchester back to as near a state of normality as current times allow.”

Read More

'Unacceptable at best of times': Gardaí break up crowded Co Clare party in Kilkee

More in this section

f5592d2d-3198-4850-a4a2-cb0844680ac9.jpg Nasa astronauts are back on Earth after first splashdown return in 45 years
SpaceX Astronauts Return Nasa astronauts edging closer to first splashdown return in 45 years
Tropical Weather Florida Weakened Tropical Storm Isaias lashes virus-hit Florida
coronavirusplace: united kingdomplace: ukplace: north west

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 14
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 38
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices