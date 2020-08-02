Russia claim to have vaccine for Coronavirus; Vaccinations to begin in October

A patient is given a swine flu vaccination at the University College London Hospital as the mass immunisation programme begins today.
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 11:29 AM
digital desk

Russian health authorities will start a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus in October, according to media reports.

The BBC report how the country's health minister, Mikhail Murashko, has said doctors and teachers would be the first to receive the vaccine.

The news agency Reuters, citing anonymous sources, also said the first potential vaccine would be approved by regulators this month.

Mikhail Murashko, quoted by Interfax news agency, said that the Gamaleya Institute, a research facility in Moscow, had finished clinical trials and paperwork was now being prepared.

"We plan wider vaccinations for October," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also said that the vaccine will still need to be tested on an additional 1,600 people, but should begin production in September.

Last month, Russian scientists said that early-stage trials of an adenovirus-based vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute had been completed and that the results were a success.

Meanwhile,  the BBC also reported that trials of a vaccine developed by Oxford University have shown it can trigger an immune response and that a deal has been signed with AstraZeneca to supply 100 million doses in Britain alone.

No details of the costs involved were revealed.

