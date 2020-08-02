Disaster declared in Australian state as coronavirus cases rise

Daniel Andrews said 671 new Covid-19 cases had been detected since Saturday, including seven deaths.
Disaster declared in Australian state as coronavirus cases rise
Passengers queue to check in for flights to Queensland at Sydney Domestic Airport on Friday. Photo: James Gourley/AAP
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 09:55 AM
Associated Press

The premier of Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has declared a disaster as he imposed sweeping new coronavirus restrictions across Melbourne and elsewhere.

An evening curfew will be implemented across Melbourne from 8pm to 5am, Daniel Andrews said, as the state of disaster proclamation gave police greater power.

He said 671 new coronavirus cases had been detected since Saturday, including seven deaths.

It comes amid a steadily increasing toll in both deaths and infections over the past six weeks in Victoria.

“If we don’t make these changes, we’re not going to get through this,” Mr Andrews said. “We need to do more. That is what these decisions are about.” 

He said there would be more announcements about workplaces on Monday, including the closure of certain industries.

“I want to ensure all Victorians – supermarkets, the butcher, the baker, food, beverage, groceries, those types of settings – there will be no impact there,” he said.

Melbourne residents will only be allowed to shop and exercise within three miles of their homes. All students across the state will return to home-based learning and child care centres will be closed.

The deaths in Victoria took the national toll to 208.

Also Sunday, New South Wales confirmed its first coronavirus-related death in more than a month as authorities sought to suppress a number of growing clusters at a hotel and several restaurants in Sydney.

Read More

Isaias weakens but may yet strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Apr 22, 2020 Cluster of 13 coronavirus cases linked to Aberdeen pub
Donald Trump Renomination of Donald Trump for president to be held in private
Tropical Weather Florida Isaias weakens but may yet strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida
#covid-19coronavirusplace: victoriaplace: australia

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 14
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 38
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices