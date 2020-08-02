Two suspects arrested for racially-aggravated attempted murder of NHS worker in hit-and-run

Two men have been arrested in England on suspicion of attempted murder following a racially-aggravated hit-and-run attack on an NHS worker.

The 21-year-old musician, who wishes only to be referred to as K or his stage name Kdogg, was walking to a bus stop after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol at about 4.30pm on July 22.

He was listening to Stormzy on his headphones when a car was deliberately driven at him, causing serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that two 18-year-old men had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday morning and remain in police custody.

The force said the attack was being treated as racially aggravated due to the racist language used by the occupants of the car.

Superintendent Andy Bennett said: “We appreciate this incident has caused a significant amount of concern but we’d like to stress there is no intelligence or information to indicate there’s a further risk to the public.

“If anyone does have any concerns or worries then I would urge them to speak to officers within their local neighbourhood policing team who will be happy to answer any questions they can.

“I know the senior detective overseeing the investigation has spoken personally with the victim to provide as much reassurance as she can, and a dedicated contact officer continues to update him about the progress of the investigation.”

He said the force continued to work with community leaders, the local authority and the charity Stand Against Racism & Inequality (Sari), which is supporting K and his family.

A dedicated investigation team was put in place following the incident and is being supported by members of the force’s Major Crime Investigation Team.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized and police are awaiting the results of a forensic examination carried out on it.

Officers are continuing to take witness statements, complete house-to-house inquiries and ensure that a full review of any available CCTV has taken place.

Supt Bennett added: “I’d like to thank the many members of the public who have shown their support either by providing us with information or making gestures of solidarity with the victim.

“Bristol is a wonderful city full of diverse communities and I continue to be heartened by its reactions to incidents such as this.”

K, a keen footballer, has been left unable to walk without crutches, only able to sleep sitting up in a chair and requiring regular hospital treatment for his injuries.

Doctors have said it will take a minimum of six months before K is able to do most things, but it will take longer for him to be back to full fitness.

He has been left permanently scarred, with surgeons unable to remove glass and grit in his face.

A fundraising page set up by his friend Simeon McCarthy has received more than £31,000 in donations, and has been supported by the band Massive Attack.

Mr Mccarthy said the money would go directly to K to support him through his recovery “in whichever way he sees fit”.

