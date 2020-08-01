Anti-lockdown demonstrators proclaim Freedom Day in Germany

Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 12:25 PM
Protesters against coronavirus restrictions have gathered in Berlin for a demonstration titled The End Of The Pandemic — Freedom Day.

It comes amid increasing concern about an upturn in infections in Germany.

A crowd of people whistling and cheering, and with few masks in sight, marched from the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday ahead of a rally on a wide boulevard that runs through the city’s Tiergarten park.

A woman wears a Angela Merkel mask with the inscription “Bye bye democracy”(Christoph Soeder/AP)

Protesters held up homemade placards featuring slogans that included “Corona, false alarm”, “We are being forced to wear a muzzle” and “Natural defence instead of vaccination”.

Some chanted: “We’re here and we’re loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom.”

Demonstrations against restrictions this year have drawn a variety of people, including some conspiracy theorists and right-wing populists.

Thousands march along the Friedrichstrasse (Christoph Soeder/AP)

People came from various parts of Germany for Saturday’s protest.

Germany’s management of the pandemic has widely been viewed as relatively successful, with a lower death rate than comparable countries.

The country has been easing lockdown measures since late April but social-distancing rules remain in place, as does a requirement to wear masks in public transport and shops.

Infection figures have crept up over the past few weeks and officials have warned against complacency.

