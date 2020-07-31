Oklahoma murder suspect escapes from 12th floor cell using sheets

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 17:59 PM
Associated Press Reporter

A murder suspect has escaped from the Oklahoma County jail by using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th floor cell, authorities said.

Pablo Robledo, 34, who was being held on a first-degree murder charge, and his cellmate escaped by breaking a window of their cell and climbing down, according to jail spokesman Mac Mullings.

Inmate Pablo Robledo (Oklahoma County Detention Centre via AP)

Mr Mullings said Robledo was seen on jail security video at about 5.25am outside the jail.

The cellmate, Jose Hernandez, fell or jumped from the makeshift rope at about the fourth floor and was found and arrested by Oklahoma City police.

Records show Robledo had been jailed since June 2019 on murder, assault and battery, domestic abuse and other charges.

Court records show he had pleaded not guilty and was set for trial beginning on August 31.

